Crime Watch 8

Police search for suspect in theft of park ranger patrol car

By: Staff Reports

Posted: Apr 21, 2018 06:03 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2018 06:03 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Police are asking for the help of the public to identify a suspect they say stole a park ranger's vehicle. 

Video of the VA Medical Center located at 1481 W. 10th Street from 9:15 Saturday morning shows the man, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Police say the suspect smashed a window of the Indianapolis Metropolitan park ranger's patrol car, then broke into and stole the vehicle.

A civilian later found the car in the 1100 block of Berwick Alley West. 

Anyone with information about the person in the video snapshots is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download the WISH-TV News App

Latest Forecast

Don't Miss