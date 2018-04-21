Police search for suspect in theft of park ranger patrol car

Police are looking for a man they say broke into and stole an Indianapolis Metropolitan Park Ranger patrol vehilce on the morning of April 21, 2018. (Provided Photos/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Police are asking for the help of the public to identify a suspect they say stole a park ranger's vehicle.

Video of the VA Medical Center located at 1481 W. 10th Street from 9:15 Saturday morning shows the man, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Police say the suspect smashed a window of the Indianapolis Metropolitan park ranger's patrol car, then broke into and stole the vehicle.

A civilian later found the car in the 1100 block of Berwick Alley West.

Anyone with information about the person in the video snapshots is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.