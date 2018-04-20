INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A 66-year-old man was targeted by men claiming to be landscapers who took off with cash from his wallet but did no yard work.

John Humphries said the scam happened in the blink of an eye in the home he grew up in near 21st Street and Post Road on the city's east side.

He said he's always felt pretty safe but that changed after a man in his 20s knocked on the door Friday. The man told Humphries that they had mowed across the street and cleaned up a nearby yard, and wanted to know if he had any work for them.

Humphries declined and did not think any further about it.

"I just turned around to go about my business," he said.

But before he knew it, two men were inside his home. Humphries said he has a hard time getting around his home and uses a scooter.

"I didn't expect him to come back up the ramp and come back in. I thought he was by himself," Humphries said.

Humphries said his wallet was on the kitchen table and the guys emptied it out and took close to $600 in cash.

"They probably seen the porch and the wheelchair ramp and knew I couldn't get around. I use a scooter and they just took advantage of it," he said.

Humphries has been talking to neighbors to try to figure out who may have been doing landscape work in the area that day, but so far has not had much luck.

"It's going to happen to somebody else if they got by with it with me. There is a lot of seniors in this area," he said.

He said he worries next time the outcome could be much different.

"It wouldn't have made any difference if it were what I lost or if it were $20. Sooner or later somebody is going to get hurt."

Police were looking for the people responsible but at this point only have a vague description. Anyone with information was encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.