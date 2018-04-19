Crime Watch 8

Teacher faces 2 charges of child seduction

By: Cody Mattox

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 10:40 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 10:53 PM EDT

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO) - A Linton-Stockton High School teacher has turned herself in to the Sullivan County Jail following allegations of sexual encounters with a student.

Taylor Valandingham-Dunham, 29, of Terre Haute, is facing two counts of felony child seduction.

Dunham was subject to an investigation after rumors speculated that she was involved in suspicious activities with a 17-year-old student. When questioned by police, Dunham admitted to have had sex with the student on numerous occasions.

Linton Police Department had initiated the investigation; however, the charges were filed in Sullivan Superior Court when it was learned that the offenses occurred in Sullivan County.

She bonded out of jail, online jail records said Wednesday night.

 

