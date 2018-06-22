Video: Indiana's Most Wanted June 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WISH Image) [ + - ] Video Video Video Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Every month with the help of police departments across central Indiana, News 8 highlights men and women they need your help bringing to justice.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the video or have any information that could help detectives, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

First on "Indiana's Most Wanted" on June 21: It was a year ago today that the Marion County coroner identified the remains of a body discovered in a shallow grave. News 8's Julian Grace reports that within that day, a mother and a father would do the unthinkable and confirm the body as their 23-year-old daughter Angie Barlow.

Angie Barlow: A year later

Next: Indianapolis police are looking for help to find a man wanted for murder. Steve DuBois of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana joined WISH-TV's Mike Barz and Phil Sanchez to talk about the case.

On Thursday night, neighbors in Lawrence held a meeting to reorganize their crime watch. Members of the Lawrence Police Department talks with them and News 8's Jenny Dreasler about the reason for their group's reformation.

Lawrence crime watch meeting

Finally, are you or your friends looking to rent a home? Be sure to watch this report to avoid pitfalls and scams.

Home rental scams

Finally, take a look through our photo gallery of "Indiana's Most Wanted."

10 Photos Victor Scott is wanted for battery by deadly weapon. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

MUGSHOTS: Indiana's Most Wanted Victor Scott is wanted for battery by deadly weapon. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers. Lance Hatcher is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Mickey Hess is wanted for unlawful possession of a syringe. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Jason Harris is wanted for criminal recklessness where defendent shoots a firearm into a building. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Khristopher Haskins is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Gicoda Carson is wanted for attempted murder and battery by a deadly weapon. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Avery Bullock is wanted for possession of a handgun without a license. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Jimmie Cushingberry is wanted for criminal recklessness where defendent shoots a firearm into a building.(Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Isiah Alexander is wanted for dangerous control of a firearm. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Also, look through this photo gallery of "Indiana's Most Wanted Sex Offenders."

11 Photos Travis Stephens is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

MUGSHOTS: Indiana's Most Wanted Sex Offenders Travis Stephens is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Eric Settles is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Steven Raupp is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Jerry Phillips is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Shannon Pate is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) James Leath is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Robert Howard is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) James Goins is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Charles Day is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Jordan Calvert is wanted for child seduction. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers) Jamal Baptiste is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

(App users, click here to see all the videos and photo galleries.)