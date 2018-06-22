Video: Indiana's Most Wanted June 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Every month with the help of police departments across central Indiana, News 8 highlights men and women they need your help bringing to justice.
If you recognize any of the suspects in the video or have any information that could help detectives, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
First on "Indiana's Most Wanted" on June 21: It was a year ago today that the Marion County coroner identified the remains of a body discovered in a shallow grave. News 8's Julian Grace reports that within that day, a mother and a father would do the unthinkable and confirm the body as their 23-year-old daughter Angie Barlow.
Next: Indianapolis police are looking for help to find a man wanted for murder. Steve DuBois of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana joined WISH-TV's Mike Barz and Phil Sanchez to talk about the case.
On Thursday night, neighbors in Lawrence held a meeting to reorganize their crime watch. Members of the Lawrence Police Department talks with them and News 8's Jenny Dreasler about the reason for their group's reformation.
Finally, are you or your friends looking to rent a home? Be sure to watch this report to avoid pitfalls and scams.
Finally, take a look through our photo gallery of "Indiana's Most Wanted."
Also, look through this photo gallery of "Indiana's Most Wanted Sex Offenders."
(App users, click here to see all the videos and photo galleries.)