Who killed Anthony Allen Jr.?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- It's been a decade since the murder of Anthony Dewayne Allen Jr.

During those years, there's been no concrete evidence on who killed him.

On April 1, 2008, police found Allen in the middle of a parking lot near the intersection of 38th Street and College Avenue.

At the time, he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Crews rushed Allen to the hospital, where he later died from his injures.

Before he died, Allen uttered to police that he was shot during a carjacking. A day later, officers located Allen's Ford Taurus. Someone had set it on fire.

Not everyone accepted the carjacking theory. 24-Hour News 8 interviewed Allen's grandmother after the shooting, who made it clear she thought her grandson may have known his killer.

"I believe that he probably knew who it was; that's probably why they got rid of him. But it's a shame he had to go like that," said Dorothy Smith, Allen's grandmother.

Family members were informed in the aftermath that police made an arrest; however, no charges were ever filed and the person walked.

The news devastated Allen's family. He left behind a little a girl, and he had a job he enjoyed at Eli Lilly.

"Anthony was a great person, he had a great heart. He was just a big teddy bear, he didn't bother anybody," said Shantel Stevens.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Allen's case is active and open. In 2016, IMPD followed up on information related to Allen's case. Detectives would not disclose what that information included.

Detectives are actively taking tips in Allen's case. If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-84777. Your tip will remain anonymous.