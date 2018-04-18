HURST, Texas (KXAN) -- Four people were hurt when a car smashed into their house and a gas line exploded in a city in North Texas near Fort Worth. Recently-released dash camera video caught the blast.

Police in Hurst, Texas, rushed to the scene April 8. An officer can be seen getting out of his car and walking toward the house, just as the gas line exploded.

A husband, wife and their son were home at the time. All went to the hospital, and the woman was in critical condition April 8. One of the officers also went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver lost control because his brakes weren't working. He was not hurt, but was arrested on a charge of not having a driver's license.