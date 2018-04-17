Boy, 14, dies after being accidentally shot in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot by another boy early Sunday has died.
The Allen County Coroner's Office said Tuesday that Darius Marcel Boone died of a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Fort Wayne Police were called shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 2700 Block of Chestnut on a report of a possible shooting. Officers arrived and found two boys suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The boys - Boone and 9-year-old Christopher Hatch, Jr. - were taken to a local hospital, Boone in critical condition and Hatch in serious condition with a wound to the leg. Police said the bullet struck Boone in the head then hit Hatch in the leg.
Police spokesman Michael Joyner said Monday that investigators believe that 14-year-old Devon Weaver was playing with a loaded handgun when it fired. Weaver has been arrested and preliminarily charged as a juvenile with criminal recklessness.
The case is likely to be waived to adult court with the death of Boone.