Boy, 14, dies after being accidentally shot in Fort Wayne

Police investigate shooting in the 2700 block of Chesnut Street Sunday, April 15, 2018. Two children were badly hurt.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot by another boy early Sunday has died.

The Allen County Coroner's Office said Tuesday that Darius Marcel Boone died of a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Fort Wayne Police were called shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 2700 Block of Chestnut on a report of a possible shooting. Officers arrived and found two boys suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The boys - Boone and 9-year-old Christopher Hatch, Jr. - were taken to a local hospital, Boone in critical condition and Hatch in serious condition with a wound to the leg. Police said the bullet struck Boone in the head then hit Hatch in the leg.

Police spokesman Michael Joyner said Monday that investigators believe that 14-year-old Devon Weaver was playing with a loaded handgun when it fired. Weaver has been arrested and preliminarily charged as a juvenile with criminal recklessness.

The case is likely to be waived to adult court with the death of Boone.