DNR announces state parks fireworks schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) -- The public can watch fireworks at seven Indiana State Park properties between June 23 and July 7.

July 4 falls on a Wednesday in 2018. As a result, properties are hosting fireworks shows before and after the holiday. Personal fireworks are prohibited at Indiana State Parks.

Properties hosting fireworks shows are:



June 23:

Mississinewa Lake: The show will start at dusk at the beach, but guests should arrive early. Parking is limited. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray.



June 30:

Patoka Lake: The 11th annual Thunder over Patoka show will take place at the beach. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. Concessions will be available. Gate fees apply.

Pokagon State Park: The annual Lake James Association fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. Fireworks will launch from barges in the lake’s Lower Basin. Gate fees apply.



July 2:

Indiana Dunes State Park: The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the ninth annual Fireworks on the Lakefront beginning at 9:15 p.m. The public can watch from the state park. Gate fees apply.



July 7:

Clifty Falls State Park: The annual Clifty Falls Independence Day Celebration will feature free music from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy Madison’s fireworks, which will start between 9 and 9:15 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at the grill or buffet from 7 to 10 p.m.



Raccoon State Recreation Area: Beach Bash and Fireworks festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a “craft blast” for children. Beach games begin at 2 p.m. At 5 p.m., the third annual Big Bang Cornhole Tournament starts at the beach hill parking lot. Music runs from 8 to 10 p.m. at the beach house. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the gate.

Versailles State Park: Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk at Versailles Lake. Gate fees will apply until 7 p.m. After this time, donations will be accepted.

