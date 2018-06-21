Northern Indiana police department recognizes citizen who helped officer detain suspect

From the right: Photo of Hammond Chief John Doughty, Patrick Baum, Officer Sangkaratana, Assistant Chief William A. Short. (Provided Photo/Hammond Police Department Facebook page)

From the right: Photo of Hammond Chief John Doughty, Patrick Baum, Officer Sangkaratana, Assistant Chief William A. Short. (Provided Photo/Hammond Police Department Facebook page)

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) - An Indiana citizen was recognized Wednesday for his bravery by a northern Indiana police department.

According to the Hammond Police Department, on June 1, officers responded to a call of an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old female. The caller told police a man in a vehicle grabbed her arm. However, she was able to get away from the suspect and witnesses on scene provided officers with a detailed description of the suspect.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a 10-year-old female reported a man matching the provided description tried to lure her into his vehicle. Following that incident, officers began patrolling the area and did find the vehicle matching the description with the man matching the description inside the vehicle.

A traffic stop of the vehicle was then conducted at which point the suspect exited his vehicle and began circling the officer. The suspect then began entering his vehicle and began reaching under the driver's seat.

Fearing that the suspect may have been reaching for a weapon, the officer on scene grabbed the suspect's arm. A struggle then ensued with the suspect reaching for the officer's vest and gun belt.

During this struggle, Hammond resident, Patrick Baum, was driving by and exited his vehicle, and helped the officer tackle the suspect, holding him until other officers were able to arrive on scene and assist.

The Hammond Police Department released the following statement on Baum's actions: