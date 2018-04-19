NTSB: Lack of pilot experience caused fatal Indiana plane crash

NORTH TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The National Transportation Safety Board has released the cause of a plane crash that killed one and injured another in August 2016.

The plane crashed into a home on East Rosehill Avenue near Sky King Airport.

The NTSB said the pilot failed to maintain a normal approach path to the runway, which cause the plane to collide with a tree and then the house.

Officials also said the pilot's lack of recent flight experience was a factor.

Dr. John Trump was piloting the plane at the time. He died in the crash.

Dr. William Patrick O'Neill, the owner of the plane, was seriously injured.