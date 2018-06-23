Salamander caught by DNR in swamp gets Hoosiers talking (Provided Photo/Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife) [ + - ] Video

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) -- A strange specimen found by herpetologists with the Department of Natural Resources is catching eyes.

A post on Facebook by the Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife shows a video of a lesser siren.

"Lesser sirens are one of Indiana’s most peculiar salamanders with their long, eel-like bodies, feathery gills, and only two front legs (no hind legs)," the post says.

Officials said it was found in a swamp in Posey County.

The video has totaled more than 1,000 reactions, 1,000 shares and 81,000 views.

See the original post here.