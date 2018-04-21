Silver Alert canceled for 86-year-old missing from northwest Indiana

Charles W. Brown from Hobart. (Photo Provided/Porter County Sheriff’s Department)

HOBART, Ind. (WISH) -- An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man in northwest Indiana.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the disappearance of Charles W. Brown from Hobart. He was described as 5-feet-7 and 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a beige baseball hat, a black “Cleveland Auto” jacket, a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Hobart driving a silver 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Indiana Veteran’s plate VA1097.

It is believed he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's department at 219-477-3170 or 911.