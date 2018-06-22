'Hogs for Hounds' to benefit Hendricks County Animal Shelter Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hogs for Hounds Midday interview on June 22, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - An annual motorcycle ride in Hendricks County is set to happen in about two weeks.

Not only is it an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air, but it's also a chance to support a good cause.

Susan Hobbs along with her guests Tanya King from the Hendricks County Animal Shelter and Sheila Casey from Indiana Abate stopped by Midday Friday.

They discussed the "Hogs for Hound" ride and adoption event.

To hear more about the event and how to get involved, click on the video.