Local News

'Hogs for Hounds' to benefit Hendricks County Animal Shelter

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 11:34 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 11:34 AM EDT

'Hogs for Hounds' to benefit Hendricks County Animal Shelter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - An annual motorcycle ride in Hendricks County is set to happen in about two weeks.

Not only is it an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air, but it's also a chance to support a good cause.

Susan Hobbs along with her guests Tanya King from the Hendricks County Animal Shelter and Sheila Casey from Indiana Abate stopped by Midday Friday.

They discussed the "Hogs for Hound" ride and adoption event. 

To hear more about the event and how to get involved, click on the video.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download the WISH-TV News App

Latest Forecast

Local Headlines