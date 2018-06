'Safe Summer Nights' program looks to help cut down on drunk driving Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Daybreak interview about "Safe Summer Nights" program on June 22, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A new pilot program that aims to cut down on driving launches in Indianapolis Friday.

The program involves several partners, including Downtown Indy.

Jaccqueline Eckhardt, the community engagement manager for "Safe Summer Nights" stopped by Daybreak Friday.

To learn when and how the program runs, click on the video.