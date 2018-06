Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of ambulance.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - One person is dead following a Friday morning crash on the city's east side, according to IMPD Dispatch.

The deadly crash happened in the area of South Emerson Avenue near I-465 just after 5:30 a.m.

Currently, the ramp of I-465 near Emerson Avenue is closed due to the crash.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash at this point.

This story will be update once more information becomes available.