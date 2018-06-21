2 people hit by vehicle on west side

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two people were hit by a SUV on the west side on June 21, 2018. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Two people were hit by a vehicle on the city's west side following a disturbance.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a woman was driving a SUV in the area of West 30th Street near Winton Avenue before 7 a.m when she hit two people.

Additionally, a third person opened fire on the vehicle, but only the vehicle was hit.

The female driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot but was detained a few blocks from the scene.

Two individuals who were hit by the vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

The person who shot at the vehicle is being questioned and is being cooperative with officers.