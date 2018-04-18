2018 Indiana State Fair theme announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The theme of the 2018 Indiana State Fair has been announced.

According to the Indiana State Fair Commission, that theme is is "STEP RIGHT UP! to the Greatest 17 Days of Summer," a circus theme.

Helping to make the big announcement was "ringmaster" Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. In the video, Holcomb encourages "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls to step right up" and enjoy the greatest 17 days of summer.

The 2018 Indiana State Fair opens on Friday, Aug 3. and runs until Sunday, Aug. 19.

