4-year-old critically injured in far west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on the city's far west side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of Meganwood Drive and Country Club Road just before 8 p.m. Friday on a report of a vehicle crash with injury.

The 4-year-child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in critical condition, according to IMPD.

The child had not been properly restrained in the vehicle, police said.

It's not clear whether the driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash.