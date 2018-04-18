INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools is a finalist to lead the Los Angeles public school district.

IPS Board President Michael O'Connor said Dr. Lewis Ferebee called him Tuesday morning to tell him he is a finalist for the superintendent post at Los Angeles Unified School District.

O’Connor said Ferebee told him it doesn't mean he will take the job if offered. But he does wish him the best, regardless.

“I want him to do whatever he wants to do quite frankly. I'm hopeful he sticks around Indianapolis for a long time,” O’Connor said.

The fact Ferebee is being considered is a good thing if you ask O’Connor.

“It means people see him as a strong leader. It means they see the system as a system that's doing things, innovative, sometimes challenging, but innovative,” he said.

O'Connor said the district's improving graduation rate, at a time when a lot of the state’s schools saw their rates drop, along with expanding the district's innovation school model will entice other school districts.

At the same time, this upcoming year could be an important one for IPS.

“We always have a lot of things going on so our challenge is to make sure those things happen successfully and we'll stay focused on that,” said O’Connor.

IPS is consolidating multiple schools next year. And there's a vote in November on a tax referendum for $725 million. That would go to in part to raising teacher salaries along with improving schools' facilities and security.

The stakes are high for that alone. If it doesn't pass, IPS said teacher salaries could be frozen, programs and transportation services could diminish, and buildings wouldn't improve.

“We'll make sure no one drops the ball,” said O’Connor. “As you articulated, it is a busy time but we'll make sure all those things happen and they happen successfully.”

O'Connor added that there is a good foundation of talent at the IPS administration to help reach these goals in the next year if there does happen to be a change in leadership.

24-Hour News 8 reached out to the Indiana PTA for comment but haven't heard back at this time.

