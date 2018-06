Car seat safety Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Car seat safety Daybreak interview on June 22, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - At least three out of four car seats aren't used or installed correctly.

That's why one local hospital group is doing a free car seat check Saturday.

Kristina Lind, the patient car coordinator at Community Hospital East, stopped by Daybreak Friday.

She discussed car seat safety, common car seat installation mistakes and the car seat clinic.

For more on this story, click on the video.