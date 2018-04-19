Carmel Clay eyes closing of elementary schools

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) - Changes could be on the way for Carmel Clay Schools as elementary enrollment continues to drop.

District leaders hosted a meeting Wednesday to talk about possible changes and get community input.

It's early in the process, but the district is looking at redistributing and potentially closing at least one school. The interim co-superintendent said there isn't a need for the district's 11 elementary schools anymore.

Orchard Park and Carmel elementary schools are two of the oldest ones in the district.

"It is time to consider doing something with these facilities," said Roger McMichael, interim co-superintendent.

McMichael said those buildings are due for millions of dollars worth of renovations, but district leaders are questioning if that money would be better spent elsewhere as elementary enrollment in the district has been declining since 2011 and is projected to continue to decline.

Wednesday, district leaders met with parents and people who live near Orchard Park Elementary to get their opinions.

"One of the reasons we picked our house here is because we can walk the kids to school. If they are sick, it takes me two minutes to get here and take care of them, whatever, so that would have a big impact," said Adelina Preteis, a Carmel mother who lives in the neighborhood.

District leaders said one option would be to close Orchard Park and Carmel elementaries, and then build a new school on the west side of the city where there is a need.

"There are students very close to some of our west side schools that are bused into these two schools," McMichael said.

"I understand that there are lots of other things involved with money and enrollment and a place where a school needs to be to serve the students, but I would be sad to see Orchard Park go away permanently," Brenda Cook, a grandmother who lives in the area and attended Orchard Park herself, said.

District leaders stressed the importance of community input, saying these are issues that impact every Carmel resident.

"I want to hear what the community has to say and I've said publicly and I'll say again, my intent is to recommend what I believe is supported by the vast majority of community members," McMichaels said.

This community meeting was the first of at least five that are scheduled. Leaders said after hearing from the public, they will make a recommendation to the school board. It is likely to be another three years or so before any changes go into effect.