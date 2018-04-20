Local News

Colts 2018 regular season schedule released

By: Staff Reports

Posted: Apr 20, 2018 04:48 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 20, 2018 04:56 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - We now know who and when the Colts will play in the 2018 regular season.

The National Football League released the regular season schedule Thursday evening.

The Colts kickoff the new season at home on Sept. 9 against the Cincinatti Bengals.

Some other notable games throughout the season:

In week 5, the Colts will travel to Foxborough to take on Josh McDaniels and the New England Patriots on Thursday, in the Colts lone primetime appearance.

In Week 3, the Colts play the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.

In Week 15, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys come to town.

The Colts finish the 2018 regular season on the road against AFC South division rival, the Tennessee Titans.

Regular Season

    

Day

Date

Opponent

Time

  

Sun.

Sept. 9

CINCINNATI

1:00 PM

  

Sun.

Sept. 16

at Washington

1:00 PM

  

Sun.

Sept. 23

at Philadelphia

1:00 PM

  

Sun.

Sept. 30

HOUSTON

1:00 PM

  

Thurs.

Oct. 4

at New England

8:20 PM

  

Sun.

Oct. 14

at New York Jets

1:00 PM

  

Sun.

Oct. 21

BUFFALO

1:00 PM

  

Sun.

Oct. 28

at Oakland

4:05 PM

  

Sun.

Nov. 4

BYE WEEK

    

Sun.

Nov. 11

JACKSONVILLE

1:00 PM

  

Sun.

Nov. 18

TENNESSEE

1:00 PM

  

Sun.

Nov. 25

MIAMI

1:00 PM

  

Sun.

Dec. 2

at Jacksonville

1:00 PM

  

Sun.

Dec. 9

at Houston

1:00 PM

  

Sun.

Dec. 16

DALLAS

1:00 PM

  

Sat. or Sun.

Dec. 22 or 23

NEW YORK GIANTS

TBD

  

Sun.

Dec. 30

at Tennessee

1:00 PM

  
