Fisherman identified after body found in Eagle Creek

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 10:40 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 06:02 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Dive crews have located the body of a fisherman that fell into Eagle Creek, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

The man's body was found just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Hniang Cung.

Crews searched on Thursday evening before suspending the search due to storms.

The search resumed early Friday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indianapolis EMS and Wayne Township Fire Department crews were called the scene shortly before 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

