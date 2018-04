Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of ambulance.

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) - Crews are currently on scene of a fatal accident.

According to the Westfield Fire Department, the accident happened just after 9 a.m. in the area of State Road 32 and Mulebarn Road.

WFD says State Road 32 is currently closed from Centennial and Jolietville roads.

The accident is thought to be a two-vehicle crash.

Crews from both Zionsville and Sheridan were assisting on scene.