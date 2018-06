Death investigation underway on east side Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A death investigation is currently underway on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers are currently on scene in the 8000 block of East 20th Street.

Authorities were called to the area at approximately 11:30 Wednesday morning.

News 8 has a crew on the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.