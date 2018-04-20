Local News

DePauw University announces changes after racist posts on campus

By: Eric Feldman

Posted: Apr 19, 2018 11:30 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2018 11:34 PM EDT

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) -- DePauw University is taking steps to improve safety and students' sense of inclusion after a string of discriminatory, threatening messages left around campus.    

President Mark McCoy said there will be increased police patrols. They've outlined safe spaces for various groups facing discrimination. McCoy pledged to hire another school counselor as a resource to students. Community-wide discussions are being planned, too.         

On Wednesday some students told 24-Hour News 8 they felt unsafe, and the university contacted the FBI to get involved.     

A group of students also submitted suggestions to the university on steps it can take to improve circumstances. McCoy said the university has been examining those proposals. 

