INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- An Indianapolis charter school teacher spoke to hundreds of her colleagues Thursday about the Indiana-sponsored 21st Century Scholarship Program at an event called Teacher Story Slam.

Katie Johnson works for KIPP Indy Public Schools as a career counselor and as a first-generation college student. She said she wants to see more of her students preparing early for higher education.

"I want kiddos to know that college costs money," Johnson said, "but the sooner you sign up to start saving, the better for you and your family."

Johnson signed up for the 21st Century Scholarship Program when she was an eighth-grader. She answered income qualification questions, participated in the high school programs required, maintained a good GPA and good behavior, and, after graduating from a high school in Evansville, went on to Ball State University with four years paid tuition as a result.

"This money is for you. You need to get your hands on it," she said.

She said she tells her students and their parents every day about this opportunity and added that it's almost become a requirement for eighth-graders at KIPP.

"There's no reason why our kids shouldn't be signed up for this 100 percent," Johnson said.

The scholarship began in 1990 and, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, more than 70,000 students have used the scholarship with 30,000 earning a college degree. According to the 21st Century Scholarship website, 110,000 are enrolled in the program.

According to the commission, students must enroll as eighth-graders and take the 21st Century Scholar pledge. The student must graduate from a high school in Indiana, maintain a 2.5 GPA or higher, have good behavior and conduct, and be accepted into an Indiana public or private college or university. Upon college enrollment, the 21st Century Scholar will receive up to four years paid tuition to an eligible Indiana college or university.

"If they go to Ball State, IU, Purdue, Marian, IUPUI, Evansville, $40,000 could be a game changer," Johnson said. "I know teachers who teach in this building who have more debt than that because they weren't 21st Century Scholars because no one signed them up in the seventh and eighth grade."

Johnson said it is an educator's responsibility to make sure students are aware and enrolled in the program to enable them to start on the path to success. She admitted not all students who enroll in eighth grade will go on to college, but said it's worth it if even some of the 300 students she's signed up at KIPP attend college, because they'll do so debt-free.

"Ninty percent of our eighth-graders will have money for college. That is going to change our future, that is going to change our community, that is going to change our state," she said.

Johnson had the opportunity Wednesday evening to take the stage and share her message and experience with hundreds of her fellow educators at Teacher Story Slam. Teachers Lounge Indy hosted the event along with the Indianapolis Public Library, WFYI and Chalkbeat Indiana.

"We kind of realized that a lot of people want to hear stories of teachers and a lot of times teachers' stories aren't being told by them," said Ronak Shah, president of Teachers Lounge Indy.

Shah said that inspired him and other educators to create an informal support group for area teachers.

"It's really easy for teachers to burn out and pick another career but it's a lot easier to stay in the profession when you feel connected to the community," Shah said. "So we're trying to provide a wide range of social programming targeting early career teachers."

Shah said this was the group's fifth Teacher Story Slam. Each has drawn crowds of 100 to 200 each time. He said some teachers use it as an opportunity to vent, entertain or share ideas.

"From the absolute funniest thing that could ever happen that could only come out of a kid's mouth, to the most heartbreaking experiences we have when some of our most-loved children are taken from us too early," he said. "Story Slam is our flagship event."

Shah said the next event will be in the fall. To learn more about Teacher Story Slam and Teachers Lounge Indy, follow their Facebook page.

To learn more about the 21st Century Scholarship program, click here.