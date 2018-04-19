FBI contacted after string of threatening, disturbing messages at DePauw

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) -- DePauw University has contacted the FBI to get involved after a series of racially charged and insensitive comments left around campus.

Many students said it has been a very tense week on campus. Several students have mentioned they no longer feel safe.

Since Thursday there have been six incidents of insensitive, inappropriate and disturbing notes and messages around campus.

Tensions have risen in recent days. Tuesday night, there was a protest at an event where actress Jenna Fischer was speaking.

The issue has students questioning their safety. One freshman told her mother she felt unsafe, so her mom drove from Indianapolis to pick her up. The mother told 24-Hour News 8 she will not go back to school until she feels comfortable.

Wednesday the university said it is working to get to the bottom of this and make sure students are safe.

A press conference held by the university turned into a protest and students questioning the university president.

As emotions run high, some took time Wednesday afternoon, signing a banner in support of any student feeling possibly threatened on campus. Students said it was a message of solidarity while acknowledging far more needs to happen to heal the wounds from the past week.

