FD: There's nothing we can do about your stoned raccoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- If your pet raccoon is really high, there's not much the fire department can do about it.

That's the message being sent by the Wayne Township Fire Department.

WTFD said a woman recently showed up to the fire department at 2 a.m. looking for help with her pet raccoon.

The woman told firefighters that the raccoon had smoked too much weed.

"As much as we love animals, there wasn’t much they could do," WTFD said in a Tweet.