INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Two men were formally charged following the death of a 1-year-old girl in March.

A press conference to announce the charges took place at 10 a.m. against 27-year-old Darrin Banks and 29-year-old Brian Palmer in connection to the fatal shooting of Malaysia Robson. An adult woman was also injured in the shooting.

Officials said that they were called to a home in the 3500 block of North Wittfield Street where the suspects fired multiple shots into a house, killing Robson. According to court documents, Palmer fired on the house from the backseat while Banks fired from the front with a rifle.

Investigators believe each suspect fired ten rounds.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a fight involving the sister of Banks.

The two men were formally charged with murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry on Tuesday. They were preliminary charged with murder and aggravated assault following their arrest.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Darrha Banks (l) Sydney Guynn (r). WISH Photo.

Officials announced at the press conference they they would like to speak to two persons of interest in connection in the case, Darrha Banks and Sydney Guynn.

Prosecutors aren't currently seeking the death penalty, as they believe it wasn't the suspects intention to kill Robson.

You can watch the press conference in its entirety above.