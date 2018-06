Game to have residents searching for money Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Breakout Games interview on June 20, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Most people could probably always use more money.

Brad Greenman, the Breakout Games regional director, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

He discussed a game in which participants hunt and search for money around the city.

If you're able to decipher the clues, you could end up with as much as $2,000.

To hear more about the Breakout Games Treasure Hunt, click on the video.