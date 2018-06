I-70 semi crash causes traffic delays in Hendricks County Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. I-70 semi crash. (INDOT Photo) [ + - ] Video

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) -- Officials are on scene after a semi crash in Hendricks County Thursday morning.

It appears a jackknifed semi has completely blocked all lanes of westbound traffic near State Road 267.

The crash is expected to cause significant delays.

There is not yet any word on if any injuries occurred in the crash.