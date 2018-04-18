IMPD seek suspect in armed robbery of 79-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a March armed robbery.

According to IMPD, the 79-year-old male victim was walking home from Executive Billboards when another man exited a white new model Chrysler 200 and ran up to the victim.

Police say the suspect then pointed a handgun at the man's head and chest,threatening to kill him several times as he demanded money.

The suspect then took the victim's wallet which contained $14 and his driver's license.

The incident happened in the 5100 block of North Keystone Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. on March 12.

The suspect is described as a black male.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.