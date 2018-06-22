Indiana Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old in Cambridge City Michael A. Null (Photo Provided/Wayne County Sheriff's Department) [ + - ] Video

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) - A Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old man in this Wayne County community.

Michael A. Null was last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday in Cambridge City. Authorities said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Null is 5-feet-10 and 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black hat, a black T-shirt with John Lennon on it, blue jean shorts and black shoes. He was last seen driving a light blue 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe sport-utility vehicle with Indiana license plate 661TUY.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at 765-973-9393 or 911.