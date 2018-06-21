Indianapolis-area McDonald's recognizing first day of summer with free Minute Maid slushies

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - It's officially summer and McDonald's is recognizing the change in season.

Hoosiers will be able to pickup a free fruit-flavored Minute Maid slushie from greater Indianapolis locations Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Also, in celebration of #NationalSelfieDay Thursday, McDonald’s has unveiled the Frylus, a selfie accessory they’ll hand out with the purchase of their new Quarter Pounder.

