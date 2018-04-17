Indianapolis Public Schools leader a finalist for top job in LA

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved IPS Superintendent Dr. Lewis Ferebee speaks with Anchor Lauren Lowrey about FFVP from the IPS Food Service Center.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Lewis Ferebee, superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools, is one of four finalists for a job to lead the Los Angeles school district, a news source has reported.

Sources told The Los Angeles Times, in a report published Monday, that Ferebee was one of the finalists.

However, another news source, Chalkbeat Indiana reported Tuesday that Ferebee does not appear to be a frontrunner for the job at the nation's second-largest school district.

Ferebee has been superintendent of IPS since 2013, according to an online biography.