Indianapolis Public Schools leader a finalist for top job in LA
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Lewis Ferebee, superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools, is one of four finalists for a job to lead the Los Angeles school district, a news source has reported.
Sources told The Los Angeles Times, in a report published Monday, that Ferebee was one of the finalists.
However, another news source, Chalkbeat Indiana reported Tuesday that Ferebee does not appear to be a frontrunner for the job at the nation's second-largest school district.
Ferebee has been superintendent of IPS since 2013, according to an online biography.