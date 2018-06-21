Indy scooters still motoring downtown after city tries to stop them Two motorized scooters of Bird Rides are ready to roll June 20, 2018, in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - If you've been in downtown Indianapolis recently, you've probably seen them: motorized scooters.

Bird Rides last week launched a scooter-sharing business in Indianapolis.

Essentially, the city government did not find out about the start of the business until the scooters were seen Thursday on Indianapolis sidewalks.

By Monday, Bird Rides reached out to city leaders to acknowledge they were doing business in Indy.

On Tuesday, the city asked them to stop doing business here for 30 days.

But, scooters are still in operation and customers are having too much fun to put the breaks on the program.

"It's been great fun," said Kyler Hiatt, who works downtown. "No fun for 30 days, pretty much what they're saying."

Alyssa Swisher lives downtown and said, "I actually saw them in Nashville, Tennessee, two weeks ago. I fell in love with them there."

An app allows you to locate "nests" where scooters are parked and pay to use them. Customers can leave scooters nearly anywhere. The cost is $1 per ride and 15 cents a minute.

Users get from Point A to Point B at 15 mph.

"During lunch, generally no matter where you work, you get an hour. We can cover the entire city in about five minutes and go wherever we want. So, it's pretty nice," Hiatt said.

Bird has rules, though. For example, you must have a driver's license to rent one. You must wear a helmet. (Most people break that rule.)

The city is concerned about safety and regulation.

Brian Madison, interim director Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, issued a cease-and-desist letter requesting that Bird suspend its operations for 30 days as it works on finalizing an ordinance that would regulate Bird and similar businesses. The ordinance has been in the works since April.

A Bird spokesperson said the company has "submitted the necessary materials to obtain a business license to operate and are operating in accordance with all of the laws and regulations on the books."

The city's letter did not say whether Bird is violating any city ordinances.

A current city ordinance states, in part, that no one can bring anything into the city, for sale or otherwise, that will cause a nuisance and may be dangerous. Scott Barnhart, a local attorney who is not working with the city or Bird, described that ordinance as "very broad."

"It leaves individuals guessing what is dangerous to the public or a detriment to the public welfare," Barnhart said.

Kenneth Baer, a spokesman for Bird Rides, declined to discuss the impasse, but issued a statement: