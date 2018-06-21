Indy scooters still motoring downtown after city tries to stop them
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - If you've been in downtown Indianapolis recently, you've probably seen them: motorized scooters.
Bird Rides last week launched a scooter-sharing business in Indianapolis.
Essentially, the city government did not find out about the start of the business until the scooters were seen Thursday on Indianapolis sidewalks.
By Monday, Bird Rides reached out to city leaders to acknowledge they were doing business in Indy.
On Tuesday, the city asked them to stop doing business here for 30 days.
But, scooters are still in operation and customers are having too much fun to put the breaks on the program.
"It's been great fun," said Kyler Hiatt, who works downtown. "No fun for 30 days, pretty much what they're saying."
Alyssa Swisher lives downtown and said, "I actually saw them in Nashville, Tennessee, two weeks ago. I fell in love with them there."
An app allows you to locate "nests" where scooters are parked and pay to use them. Customers can leave scooters nearly anywhere. The cost is $1 per ride and 15 cents a minute.
Users get from Point A to Point B at 15 mph.
"During lunch, generally no matter where you work, you get an hour. We can cover the entire city in about five minutes and go wherever we want. So, it's pretty nice," Hiatt said.
Bird has rules, though. For example, you must have a driver's license to rent one. You must wear a helmet. (Most people break that rule.)
The city is concerned about safety and regulation.
Brian Madison, interim director Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, issued a cease-and-desist letter requesting that Bird suspend its operations for 30 days as it works on finalizing an ordinance that would regulate Bird and similar businesses. The ordinance has been in the works since April.
A Bird spokesperson said the company has "submitted the necessary materials to obtain a business license to operate and are operating in accordance with all of the laws and regulations on the books."
The city's letter did not say whether Bird is violating any city ordinances.
A current city ordinance states, in part, that no one can bring anything into the city, for sale or otherwise, that will cause a nuisance and may be dangerous. Scott Barnhart, a local attorney who is not working with the city or Bird, described that ordinance as "very broad."
"It leaves individuals guessing what is dangerous to the public or a detriment to the public welfare," Barnhart said.
Kenneth Baer, a spokesman for Bird Rides, declined to discuss the impasse, but issued a statement:
"Indianapolis is a growing, dynamic city interested in new ways for people to get around without creating congestion and carbon emissions. These goals are complementary to Bird's mission. Following Bird's availability in the city, people have rapidly adopted e-scooters as a new and accessible form of transportation. We look forward to continuing to serve our new Indy riders as we work with city leaders to create a regulatory framework that works best for the people of Indianapolis and helps them meet their goals."