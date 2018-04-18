IU alumni gather at Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Dozens of Indiana University alumni enjoyed the beautiful weather Wednesday afternoon on Monument Circle.

The event commemorated Indiana University's third annual IU Day, which is a 24-hour-day of engagement and celebration of all things IU.

Alumni from all over the Indianapolis area gathered to reminisce and collect some Hoosier swag.

Those in attendance said the event is not only a great way to catch up with old friends, but also a way to shine a light on the contributions IU has made to Indianapolis.

"I think it's great to have events like this," IU Bloomington alumna Aaricka Washington said. "It gets the word out of how great IU is and what Indiana University does for the community at large."

University officials say the event was one of hundreds of IU Day celebrations taking place across six continents.