Lawrence County: Papa John's workers diagnosed with hepatitis A

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) -- The Lawrence County Health Department issued a public notice Thursday morning that warned the public that an employee of the Papa John's restaurant in Mitchell was working while diagnosed with hepatitis on June 12 and Friday.

The health department advised that the risk of the employee transmitting the disease is extremely low, but Papa John's customers who came into contact with the delivery driver were being offered free hepatitis A testing, vaccines or both paid for by Papa Johns.

The restaurant was working with the health department to prevent any new cases from arising as a result of this incident.

Papa John's patrons who came into contact with the delivery driver are also asked to:

Monitor their health for symptoms, including and infection up to 50 days after exposure. Symptoms include loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown colored urine, and light colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also appear.

Wash their hands with soap and warm water often, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food.

Stay at home and contact their healthcare provider immediately if symptoms develop.

The health department is also offering hepatitis A vaccines to county residents on Thursday, Monday and Tuesday. For information, call 812-275-3234.