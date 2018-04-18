Barbara Bush inspired Indianapolis literacy organizations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - As the nation mourns the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, so do Hoosiers. Mrs. Bush had an impact in our community, particularly reading programs.

Literacy was Bush's platform as first lady. She launched the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy in 1989. Her foundation has reached millions and inspired many more, including people in a program in Indianapolis.

"One in six Hoosiers reads below a fifth-grade reading level, which means they would struggle to read a newspaper. Imagine trying to stay up on current events?" said Jeremy Vanandel, Indy Reads vice president of development and marketing. The group offers lessons in literacy, the English language and digital skills at no charge.

As part of Indy Reads, Vanandel teaches adults how to read, "Most of our students come to us with less than a first grade reading and writing comprehension ability."

The death of Bush is personal to Indy Reads, "We're a fairly small organization, trying to tackle a really big problem. Folks like Mrs. Bush are tremendous assets," Vanandel said.

Bush worked to empower people through reading. Her foundation is the largest provider of literacy services to adults in this country who read below a third-grade level.

"To lose someone who spoke about literacy and reading and writing with such passion and to approach it with such devotion and to provide such a great resource through the foundation, and her other charitable work, is kind of a loss for the sector and the country overall," Vanandel said.

Indy Reads plans to carry on Bush's legacy at a local level. They encourage others to do the same.

"So many people owe at least a little bit of something to Barbara Bush and it's a big loss for a lot of people," Vanandel said.

Bush was 92 years old. In lieu of flowers, she asked that any contributions be made to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.