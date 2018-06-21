Many expected to grab their mat and head downtown for Monumental Yoga Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Monumental Yoga. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - International Yoga Day and the first day of summer are Thursday and if you see people with mats downtown Thursday it's for good reason.

Many expected to grab their mat and...

Thursday is also the sixth Annual Indianapolis Monumental Yoga Event. Hundreds are expected to come out to center themselves in the center of Indianapolis.

It's the single largest yoga event in the city and everyone, from beginners to experienced yogis, are welcome to join. The event starts Thursday afternoon and continues through the evening.

It's a good thing Thursday is the longest day for the year, people will need the sun as the event goes late into the evening. People are invited to arrive early and enjoy yoga village with studios, vendors and food plus free guided meditation, live music, acro yoga, 20-minute mini-classes on the monument grounds in the southeast grass.

The event is more than yoga, during the celebration, more than 50 vendors and yoga studios will showcase their services and sell apparel, jewelry, natural body products and organic foods.

At 7:15 p.m., in the southwest quadrant, there will be a 45-minute yoga routine for parents and their children (ages 6 and up) to do simultaneously with the main event. At 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the summer solstice yoga class takes place and there are also other mini classes from 4:15 Thursday afternoon on to the main event.

For more information and exact times and locations, click here. Participants must register in advance.