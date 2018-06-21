Local News

Mayor Hogsett, DPW announce new street maintenance team

Posted: Jun 20, 2018 05:53 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2018 08:06 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works announced that help was coming on the roads Wednesday.

It is expected that 39 new employees and updated equipment will be coming to the department.

The new employees will be a part of a street maintenance team that will specifically focus on smaller projects in neighborhood and and side streets.

The new team is scheduled to be in place by year's end. 

