Munching for National Chocolate Covered Cashew Day

Easy no bake Chocolate Coconut Cashew Bars – vegan, gluten free & Paleo (makes 8-11)

* 2 cups Cashews, raw (if you prefer toasted, spread in single layer on pan and bake 350 degrees 3-5 minutes - shake pan mid-way during baking for even heating and to prevent burning)

* 1 cup Coconut Flakes, unsweetened (reserve 2 TBSP for topping)

* 1/4 cup Figs, dried unsulphured

* 1 tsp Vanilla

* 1/3 cup Dark Chocolate or Dark Chocolate Chips (70% cacao or above preferred)

* 1 dash Sea Salt or ¼ tsp Maldon Sea Salt Flakes

Variations

(Use Dates or Apricots instead of Figs or a combination of favorite dried fruits – adjust qty as needed to make sure the final combination has enough moisture to press into the pan and hold shape when cut)

(Add seeds such as Chia, Sunflower or Pumpkin to replace ½ cup of the Cashews)

(Reserve 1 TBSP chopped Cashews to sprinkle on top)

Directions

1. Line a square baking pan 8”x8” with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. Prepare Dried Figs by removing stems from top.

3. Blend Cashews, Coconut, Salt, Vanilla, and Figs in food processor until mixed, but not pureed.

4. Pour blended Cashew and Coconut mixture into the lined baking pan and press down firmly.

5. While the Fig/Cashew mix sets in pan, melt your Dark Chocolate.

6. Melt the Dark Chocolate in microwave by heating in 30 second increments. Remove from microwave and stir then heat another 30 seconds. Repeat a third time if needed until melted. 60-90 seconds total is typically sufficient.

7. As soon as the Chocolate is melted, quickly pour it over the room temperature set Cashew/Coconut mixture and spread evenly. (Want more Chocolate on top – sure, just melt some more, it’s your party!)

8. Sprinkle extra Coconut and dash of Sea Salt (or Maldon Salt Flakes) on top of Chocolate (chopped Cashews too, if desired).

9. Place in freezer for 20 minutes or fridge for a few hours.

10. Once they’ve set, remove from freezer/fridge.

11. Cut into bars and wrap in foil or plastic wrap, store in air tight container, preferable in refrigerator. Want to keep them around longer? Just freeze and they’ll keep about 8 we

