Music lovers to unite for Record Store Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Saturday is Record Store Day. This worldwide event started back in 2007 and aims to bring attention to the locally-owned record stores.

In Indianapolis music stores across the city, including in Fountain Square, you can expect food, live music and a good time. There are stores participating on every continent except Antarctica. It's supposed to be a party for anyone who loves music.

Stores will get special vinyl and cd releases made exclusively for the day.

At Square Cat Vinyl, they will have a one-of-a-kind, locally-cut record that is LED and lights up. One of the owners, Patrick Burtch, says Saturday will be a lot of fun for his crew in Fountain Square.

“It’s been kind of this slow progression of increasing popularity over the last decade and there's a lot of nostalgia with it,” said Burtch. “It brings a little better sound quality and it's nice to see people get back into some form of physical format music rather than nothing but digital.”

Square Cat Vinyl is opening early at 8 AM on Saturday. They will also have some free coffee and giveway bags for people. They also will have most of those special releases available to purchase. Live music here will go all the way to midnight on Saturday.

For more information on Record Store Day, click here.