NFL mascots and peewees set to do battle again Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Blue on Daybreak June 21, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A rivalry will soon be renewed.

That's because NFL mascots and peewees will take to the gridiron once again in July.

Stephanie Pemberton, the Colts vice president of marketing, stopped by to talk about the July 12 game at Carmel High School.

Blue was also on Daybreak Thursday morning and helped with the announcement and even assisted Randy with the forecast.

To learn more about the upcoming game, click on the video.