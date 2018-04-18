NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) - As spring rolls in, severe weather tends to as well. So, Noblesville Parks and Recreation invested in a new system to help keep you and your family safe while spending time outside.

A new lightning detector system was installed last month. Since then, it's already been put to good use. At a Noblesville golf course, its siren went off last week as lightning came close. Everyone went inside for safety; safety is what this is all about.

Tuesday was a blustery and cold day at Federal Hill Commons Park. Still, the hot dog stand was getting steady business. And there was no shortage of customers at the shaved ice truck.

Jenny Voukidis and her daughter were among those braving the elements for a day at the park. Of course they bundled up as they waited for their cup of flavored shaved ice.

"We're an all-weather family. We go hiking out in the woods, snow. Really no elements," Voukidis said.

Except lightning; it's the one thing that will keep Voukidis and her family inside.

"That would deter me from going out for sure," she said.

And now, she's getting a little help with that decision, thanks to a new lightning detection system.

"The idea is to keep our park patrons safe, to keep our golf courses safe, and to keep any recreation programs or special events that we are running safe," said Noblesville Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Mike Hoffmeister.

Noblesville Parks and Recreation purchased nine lightning detectors and installed them at its facilities like Federal Hill Commons, as well as other parks, golf courses and soccer fields.

"It's us being proactive. It's important for our park patrons to feel safe and know that, at least be notified when there is a storm," said Hoffmeister.

When lightning strikes within 20 miles, staff receives a text letting them know it's close. When lightning strikes within 12 miles, the red strobe light goes off alerting park patrons. And when lightning strikes within eight miles, staff receives a text and loud sirens go off, alerting people to seek shelter.

"Often times we're trying to make a decision based on radar or weather reports that we're hearing. This takes it out of our hands now," said Hoffmeister.

And out of Voukidis' hands as well, so that she can focus on how to keep them warm.

"We came out for the free cone of ice," she laughed.

Each detector cost Noblesville Parks and Recreation around $5,000. They say they opted to pay more for better technology that would allow them to reach a farther distance.