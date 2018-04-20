Noblesville High School students partner with local law enforcement for drunk driving PSA

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- A new video made by local students with the help of law enforcement is showing the dangers of drinking and driving, and the long-term consequences that can happen to someone who chooses to drink and drive.

Noblesville High School students made the video with the help of Noblesville police and firefighters, the coroner, a judge and the Hamilton County Jail.

The video shows a student actor drunk driving and crashing, killing someone. The video then shows the aftermath of the decision to drink and drive.

The student actor is arrested, taken to jail and even goes in front of a judge.

A Noblesville High School resource officer helped the students with the video.

"I've been a policeman for 24 years, so unfortunately, in my career, I've had many opportunities where I've responded to classes, unfortunately, I've held the hands of dying people in their vehicles. I've had to go knock on parents' doors and tell them their child's never coming back, that's my motivation for putting this video together. My personal motivation in hopes that I never have to do any of those things again," said Sgt. Andrew Reiss.

Dalton Davis played the role of the drunk driver. He said the experience was surreal, but that he hoped it would have an impact on his fellow students.

"I think, that because obviously, now a days there's a huge issue. Whether it's drinking and driving or texting and driving, basically, just driving distracted, or stuff like that so I thought that this would be a great opportunity to show the younger generation, people that are about to graduate high school, get out there into the real world, the consequences of stuff. That if they do this, this will happen, so it's kind of a thing that I wanted to show them how real this could be," he said.

In total, eleven students helped with the video, including Daniel Isaacs, who did the writing and editing.

"Hopefully, the shock value will sink into their heads before they take that drink or text. If it can save at least one person from drinking and driving or texting, being distracted, then we've done our job well," he said.

The video was shown to the entire high school student body Friday morning ahead of Friday night's prom.

You can watch the entire video below.