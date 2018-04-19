Noblesville Kroger gets new scan-and-go technology

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WISH Photo)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- Going grocery shopping can be a headache but it's about to get a little easier at one local store.

The Kroger on Hazel Dell Parkway near 146th Street in Noblesville is the first in Indiana to use new scan-as you-shop technology.

When shoppers enter the store, they can now use a wireless handheld scanner to scan and bag items as they get their groceries.



Shoppers can also use the Scan, Bag, Go smartphone app.

The new devices now only provide shoppers with a quicker checkout experience, but also allow customers to monitor prices too.



Shoppers WISH-TV spoke with Thursday say they loved the new experience.



"It seems really quick and easy," Noblesville resident, Krista Turner said. "You don't have to stand in lines at the very end to bag your stuff which is kind of hard, if you have the kids waiting with you."



"It totals it up for me as I go too," Carmel resident, Andrea Selear said. "I usually write it on a piece of paper to total it up as I go. But, this does it for me. So, it makes it easier!"

Kroger officials say the scan-and-go technology won't be in every store, but will eventually make its way to other select Kroger locations in the Indianapolis area.