FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) - Police in Fishers are searching for suspects in connection to an armed robbery.

According to the Fishers Police Department, on April 7, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a call of report of an armed robbery of a Subway on Olivia Way.

Police say the clerk working at the time witnessed two people, both dressed in dark clothing were standing outside prior to the robbery.

After the two subjects were witnessed outside the store, one entered the establishment, demanding money while displaying a handgun.

The clerk did comply with the armed suspect's commands and was not injured.

Both suspects are thought to be male.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Fishers Police Department at 317-595-1430.