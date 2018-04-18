Purdue trustees back longer contract extension for Daniels

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Purdue University President Mitch Daniels speaks on Monument Circle on Sept. 1, 2017, for a rally prior to the next day's football game at nearby Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Purdue University President Mitch Daniels speaks on Monument Circle on Sept. 1, 2017, for a rally prior to the next day's football game at nearby Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue University's trustees have approved extending the contract for President Mitch Daniels beyond 2020 in a deal that will pay him up to $930,000 a year.

Purdue board chairman Mike Berghoff says the former Indiana governor is enhancing the university's reputation nationally. WLFI-TV reports board members cited development projects around the West Lafayette campus and Purdue's takeover of online-based Kaplan University that's been dubbed Purdue Global.

The new deal approved Tuesday allows for year-to-year extensions of Daniels' contract past its previous mid-2020 end date. The Journal & Courier reports Daniels is to receive $420,000 in base salary, up to $210,000 in performance pay and a $300,000 annual retention bonus.

Daniels became Purdue's president in early 2013.

Daniels says he has a "couple more laps" left at Purdue.